Eagles schedule and pairings announced for 2018 2K Classic

By Eastern Washington Athletics

The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team is taking part in the 2018 2K Classic, benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. The Eagles travel to Syracuse and Oregon and host the Cheney Subregional where Morehead State, UMKC and Green Bay come to town. Times are to be announced at a later date.



Eastern kicks off the classic, and the 2018 campaign, against the Orange at the Carrier Dome in New York as a part of the Syracuse Regional. The season opener will mark the first time in school history that the two teams have faced off.



The 2K Classic continues on Nov. 9 at Oregon inside the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene where the Eagles face the Ducks for the first time since 2011 and the third time in program history.



On Nov. 16-17, Eastern Washington plays host to the Cheney Subregional at Reese Court. Morehead State will face UMKC and Eastern will take on Green Bay in the opening rounds, with a consolation and a championship game to take place the following day.



Eastern Washington takes on the Green Bay Phoenix for the first time since 1985. EWU will look for its second win over Morehead State and UMKC should they meet in the consolation or championship contest.



Eastern's complete 2018-19 schedule is to be released later this summer. The Eagles wrapped up the 2017-18 season, and the first under head coach Shantay Legans, with a record of 20-15 (13-5 in Big Sky Conference play). EWU advanced to the Big Sky title game and earned a trip to the College Basketball Invitational for the third straight year.



The Eagles join seven other NCAA Division I schools in the 24th annual classic. In addition to Syracuse and Oregon, Connecticut and Iowa will each host a pair of regional round games on their campus, and will also take part in the Championship Rounds presented by Continental Tire at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Those four regional round hosts have combined for 110 NCAA appearances, 16 Final Fours, and eight National Championships.



Wounded Warrior Project is the beneficiary of the 2K Classic. With the mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors, WWP is the hand extended to encourage warriors as they adjust to their new normal and achieve new triumphs. Offering a variety of programs and services, WWP is equipped to serve warriors with every type of injury - from the physical to the invisible wounds of war.



The 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project is produced by the Gazelle Group of Princeton, N.J. The Gazelle Group is a sports marketing firm, specializing in event production and management, client representation, and sponsorship consulting. Gazelle produces numerous nationally-recognized events, such as the Legends Classic, the Gotham Classic, and the College Basketball Invitational. For more information on the Gazelle Group, please visit gazellegroup.com.