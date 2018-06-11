Eagles schedule and pairings announced for 2018 2K Classic

Washington is making its first-ever trip to the Men's College World Series after beating Cal State Fullerton on Sunday in a winner-takes-all nail biter, 6-5, in 10 innings.More >>
In his final season, the Spokane, Wash. native posted a 1.79 ERA and a minuscule 58/4 strikeout/walk ratio while saving 12 games for the Bulldogs, the second-most in a single season in program history.
Eastern kicks off the classic, and the 2018 campaign, against the Orange at the Carrier Dome in New York as a part of the Syracuse Regional.
Former Gonzaga Bulldog Emma Stach has signed a contract to play professional basketball next season in her home country of Germany.
Gunnar Schubert and right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina were both picked on the final day of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.
Yake had a breakout rookie season for the Bulldogs, leading the squad with a .322 batting average for the season with a .378 on-base percentage.
Eastern Washington University head women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller has announced the addition of five new players to the Eagle family.
The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.
Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.
Eastern kicks off the classic, and the 2018 campaign, against the Orange at the Carrier Dome in New York as a part of the Syracuse Regional.
Eastern Washington University head women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller has announced the addition of five new players to the Eagle family.
The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004.
He was one of 21 collegiate free agents the Chargers signed, and they will report for a rookie mini-camp this week.
To help you get ready for Saturday's Red-White battle, EWU head coach Aaron Best stopped by SWX Tonight to take a look back at spring camp and tell you what to expect tomorrow at 2.
Eagle fans and tailgaters hoping for a fifth home game can breathe a sigh of relief after Eastern Washington University announced the addition of regional rival Central Washington to its 2018 football schedule.
The interim tag has been removed from her title and Lynn Hickey will now become the permanent Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics at Eastern Washington University, effective immediately.
Five of the players on the Red squad were starters on offense for the Eagles last season, including a trio of offensive linemen and All-Big Sky running back Antoine Custer Jr.
