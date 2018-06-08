Spokane Indians unveil roster for 2018 season

The 2018 Spokane Youth Sports Awards will begin on Wednesday, June 13 at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Red carpet arrivals begin at 5pm, with the program beginning at 6pm.More >>
Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft.More >>
We take a look back at Central Valley's season that saw the Bears not only reach historic heights, but also become one of the country's best girls basketball team:More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built for the future on Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta., selecting 12 players in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, including defenseman Graham Sward with the 17th overall pick.More >>
Playing in his second full season with the Chiefs, Smith recorded 73 points (14G-59A) in 69 games, finishing second among all WHL defensemen in scoring during the 2017-18 WHL regular season.More >>
Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
