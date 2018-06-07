Mariners beat Rays, 5-4 despite scare in 9th inning

The Seattle Mariners bounced back on Thursday night beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. The Mariners have now won six of their last seven and have now 39-23 on the season.

THERE IT IS! Kyle Seager makes the play behind the bag at third to wrap this up in hang-on time. FINAL: 5-4. pic.twitter.com/yggG3E9w3S — Mariners (@Mariners) June 8, 2018

The Mariners scored three runs in the second inning thanks to both Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger driving in the RBI's. Pitcher Mike Leake was dominant against the Rays, pitching 8.0 innings and giving up just two earned runs.

Things got scary for Seattle in the ninth inning, as they gave up three runs to make it a one-run game. With two outs in the ninth, Kyle Seager got the out at first to end the game and secure the win for the Mariners.

Seattle will continue their series with the Rays on Friday beginning at 4:10 p.m.