Emma Stach signs professional contract in Germany

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga Bulldog Emma Stach has signed a contract to play professional basketball next season in her home country of Germany.

Stach will play with Rutronik Stars Keltern in the Damen-Basketball-Bundesliga League. The team is based in Remchingen in Southern Germany and finished on top of the First National League this past season with an 18-4 record. Their 2018-19 season begins in late September.

“After these four years here at Gonzaga, I really wanted to play in Europe again,“ Stach said. “I made the decision to start my professional basketball career in Germany, because I liked the leadership of the head coach, the professionalism of Rutronik Stars Keltern, and the fact that I’m close to home. I am excited about this new opportunity and can’t wait to face new challenges and prove myself playing in the EuroCup. I will forever cherish my years here at Gonzaga and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store for me.“

The team also competes for the FIBA EuroCup, which is a competition among Europe’s top club teams. The final is played in mid-April.

Stach will also begin training with the German Senior National Team in August as they prepare for the next slate of qualification games for the 2019 FIBA EuroBasket Championship. Fellow former Zag Sunny Greinacher is also on the team. The qualification games begin in November.

Stach finished sixth all-time with 141 made threes at Gonzaga and took pride in shutting down the opponent’s top scorer throughout her career. The Buchholz, Germany, native ranks 10th all-time in free throw percentage at 79.2 percent and games played at 131, including 94 starts. She fueled the Zags down the stretch this season, earning West Coast Conference All-Tournament honors as she averaged 12 points per game and made nine of her 17 threes in the tourney.

“We are very excited for Emma, she is such a steady and consistent player,“ Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier said. “Emma has a very high basketball IQ and her skill set is going to serve her well both with the national team, and as she moves into her professional career. Her ability to shoot and handle the basketball, as well as her tough defensive mindset, will allow her to succeed at the highest levels. We will miss her here in Spokane, but look forward to watching the next phase of her career.“

A recent psychology major, Stach was a three-time Academic All-WCC honor winner, along with being a President’s List and Dean’s List recipient.