Mariners winning streak snap after falling to Astros, 7-5

The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros, 7-5 on Wednesday night snapping Seattle's five-game winning streak.

The Mariners leave town still in first place and kick off a four-game set vs. the Rays tomorrow at 4:10 p.m.

Starter Wade LeBlanc pitched 4.0 innings, giving up three earned runs and struck out three batters, but it was Juan Nicasio who picked up the loss for the Mariners.

Seattle scored first in the fourth inning thanks to a Nelson Cruz home run, but the Astros responded in the bottom half of the inning and scored three runs of their own.

The Mariners will begin a four-game series against the Tampa bay Rays before heading back to Safeco Field for a series with the Los Angeles Angels.