Gunnar Schubert & Casey Legumina selected on Day Three of MLB Draft

Idaho returns 11 starters for the 2018 season, including four all-league selections in 2017.More >>
Washington is making its first-ever trip to the Men's College World Series after beating Cal State Fullerton on Sunday in a winner-takes-all nail biter, 6-5, in 10 innings.More >>
In his final season, the Spokane, Wash. native posted a 1.79 ERA and a minuscule 58/4 strikeout/walk ratio while saving 12 games for the Bulldogs, the second-most in a single season in program history.More >>
Eastern kicks off the classic, and the 2018 campaign, against the Orange at the Carrier Dome in New York as a part of the Syracuse Regional.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldog Emma Stach has signed a contract to play professional basketball next season in her home country of Germany.More >>
Gunnar Schubert and right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina were both picked on the final day of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.More >>
Yake had a breakout rookie season for the Bulldogs, leading the squad with a .322 batting average for the season with a .378 on-base percentage.More >>
Eastern Washington University head women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller has announced the addition of five new players to the Eagle family.More >>
The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.More >>
Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.More >>
Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend.More >>
Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.More >>
The four-team, double elimination regional bracket will feature two games each day with an if-necessary seventh game on Monday. All NCAA Tournament games will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.More >>
