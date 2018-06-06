Gunnar Schubert & Casey Legumina selected on Day Three of MLB Draft

By Gonzaga Athletics

SEACAUCUS, N.J. – Gonzaga University saw two more baseball players drafted Wednesday as shortstop Gunnar Schubert and right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina were both picked on the final day of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

Schubert, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior was Miami’s 28th round pick, the 13th pick of the frame and the 837th pick overall. Schubert started all 57 games at shortstop for the Bulldogs, finishing the season with a .953 fielding percentage with 71 putouts and 131 assists.

The Auburn, Wash. native hit .306 his senior season, driving in 40 RBIs off 68 hits and scoring 33 runs himself. On May 18 against Santa Clara, Schubert recorded two home runs to help the Zags post a 5-3 win over the Broncos at home in the first game of the series to clinch a spot in the 2018 WCC Tournament.

Legumina was selected in the 35th round as the 1063rd overall pick by the Cleveland Indians. The six-foot right-handed sophomore pitcher, is one of the top closers in the nation, posting a school-record 13 saves on the season. In 26 appearances on the year, Legumina pitched 48.2 innings with a 2.77 ERA, the second-best by a Bulldog this season. He allowed 45 hits, 15 earned runs, and finished with 52 strikeouts. Legumina closed the end of four Gonzaga shutouts on the season, all during WCC play, and posted a 3-3 overall record on the year. Legumina picked up his first all-conference honor in May as he was named First Team All-WCC.

In all, three Gonzaga players were selected during the three-day draft. Daniel Bies and Legumina are both eligible to return to school for the 2019 season, but senior Schubert has exhausted his eligibility.

Additionally, NLI signee Nick Trogrlic-Iverson was a 15th-round selection by the Milwaukee Brewers.