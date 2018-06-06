Tickets Available for Spokane Youth Sports Awards

The Spokane Youth Sports Awards are right around the corner where our community celebrates the great achievements by the athletes in our area. The 2018 Spokane Youth Sports Awards will begin on Wednesday, June 13 at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Red carpet arrivals begin at 5pm, with the program beginning at 6pm.

Here are a list of the awards that either a team or player will receive - we will update this list with the finalists as each day passes.

Coach of the Year

- Freddie Rehkow: Central Valley High School Basketball Coach. Rehkow led the girls basketball team to 4A State Championship as well as a National Championship in New York. Rehkow was named the National High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches association (NHSCA).

- Matty McIntyre: Gonzaga Preparatory School Basketball Coach. McIntyre led the Gonzaga Prep boys basketball team to a 27-0 season which was capped off by a 4A State Championship.

- Clark Vining: Colton High School Basketball Coach. Vining captured his 300th win leading Colton to its 11th straight district title.

Against All Odds

- Phillip Croft: Wheelchair Track/Road Racing/Basketball - ParaSport Spokane. Croft had a tumor removed from his back when he was younger that left his lower body paralyzed. Since then, Croft has been involved in ParaSport Spokane in wheelchair racing and basketball, while also competing in track and field at Valley Christian.

- Nick Morin: Baseball - Joel E. Ferris High School. Morin was born with a heart condition called tricuspid atresia, which limited his blood flow to his lungs. Morin didn't let that stop him, as he was the starting second baseman and a relief pitcher for Ferris High School.

- Isaiah Whitman: Track and Field - Mead High School. Whitman suffered a broken leg during a pole vault in his freshman year and has continued to persevere, despite his setbacks.

1B/2B/1A Top Female High School Team

-Colton Girls Basketball: Colton finished the year with a 20-1 record and captured another 1B State Championship.

-Oakesdale Volleyball: Oakesdale has won three three State 1B Volleyball Championships since the Tekoa-Oakesdale/Rosalia co-op was dissolved four years ago.

- Oakesdale Track and Field: Oakesdale track and field team captured their second straight State 1B Championship. Seven players on this team also were members of the Oakesdale volleyball team.

1B/2B/1A Top Male High School Team

-Deer Park Wrestling: Deer Park captured its second State 1A Championships out of the last two years and finished second at regionals.

-Saint George's Soccer: Saint George's finished second in the State 2B/1B tournament, falling to Crosspoint in the championship and finishing the season with a 15-2 record.

-Almira/Coulee-Hartline Football: Almira/Coulee-Hartline won its second 1B eight-man championship in the last three years and finished with a 12-2 record.

2A/3A/4A Top Female High School Team

-North Central Cross Country: The North Central High School cross country team captured a 3A championship, which is its second in school history. Sophomore Erinn Hill claimed the individual state title.

-Central Valley Basketball: Central Valley capped off an undefeated season with a 4A State Championship as well as the GEICO National Championship in New York City. The Bears finished their season with a perfect 29-0 record.

-Lewis and Clark Cross Country: The Lewis and Clark High School cross country team earned its first 4A State Championship last fall and were led by senior Katie Thronson, who won the individual championship.

2A/3A/4A Top Male High School Team

-Mt. Spokane Wrestling: The Mt. Spokane wrestling team won the 3A State Championship this past year, their second title in school history. The Wildcats scored 179 points which is the second most in state tournament history. Coach Travis Hughes was named the 3A state coach of the year.

-Gonzaga Preparatory School Basketball: The Bullpups won its second 4A State Championship under head coach Matty McIntyre after finishing this past year a perfect 27-0. Gonzaga Prep finished the year ranked No. 15 in the nation by MaxPreps.

-Mt. Spokane Track and Field: The Mt. Spokane High School track and field team earned the first 3A State Championship in any boy sport for the school. Three players earned individual state championships this season - Hayden Dressel (1,600 meters), Cade Neumann (pole vault) and Dillon Lionello (shot put).

Non-High School Sports Top Female Athlete

-Alisa Crooks: Crooks is a goalie for the Central Valley Bears soccer team earning All-Greater Spokane League first team honors the past two years. Last fall, Crooks led Central valley to the State 4A Championship final and was also a member of the team that represented Washington state at the Region IV championships for the Olympic Development Program.

-Lauren Potyk: Potyk is a top skier for the Spokane Nordic Ski Association, qualifying for the Junior Nationals in four of the last five years. She culminated her senior season of Nordic racing with two top 20 finishes at the 2018 Junior Nationals.

-Cassidy Wilson: Wilson is a member of the Spokane Junior Rifle team and has qualified for to several national level competitions. She finished 12th at the 2018 U.S. Army Junior Nationals Air Rifle Championships and will be attending the 2018 Civilian Marksmanship Program Nationals Championships.

Non-High School Sports Top Male Athlete

-Isaiah Rigo: Rigo is a Cheney High School senior who has competed in wheelchair cross country, basketball and track and field. Rigo is a four-time state cross country champion and will graduate as a four-time state placer in the 100, 200, 400, and 1,600 meter races in Track.

-Akio Yamada: Yamada is a four-time state champion at Lakeside High School in judo. Last year, Yamada won the gold medal at the Junior Nationals and has earned a wild card spot on the 2018 UF Cadet Pan American Team.

-Spencer Kimbro: Kimbro is a senior at Moses Lake High School and has played wheelchair basketball the last six years. Kimbro's team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the National Tournament each of the last six years.

High School Sports Top Female Athlete

-Mattea Nelson: Nelson is a three-sport athlete in softball, basketball and volleyball for Northwest Christian High School. When Nelson was a sophomore, she was named the league's most valuable player as a junior and sophomore.

-Zell Conley: Conley is a two-sport athlete in gymnastics and track and field for Mead High School. Conley placed first in All Around in all events at 4A Regionals and ranks second in school history in All Around.

-Katie Thronson: Thronson won the individual championship in cross country, while also leading Lewis and Clark High School the 4A State Team Championship. She concludes her career at Lewis and Clark with every record from the 1,500 to 5,000 meters.

-Lexie Hull: Hull led the Central Valley bears to both a State 4A Championship as well as the GIECO National Championship in New York. Hull was named the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year each of the past two seasons as well as named the 4A State Player of the Year.

High School Sports Top Male Athlete

-Anton Watson: Watson led Gonzaga Prep to a 27-0 record and the State 4A Championship. He was also named the GSL Most Valuable Player this past year and also named the 4A Player of the Year.

-Tanner Christensen: Christensen led the GSL in rebounding this past year and was a two-year captain for University High School. Christensen was named to the GSL's first team.

-Connor Whitney: Whitney is a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball for West Valley High School and is a three-time GNL first team selection. I basketball, Whitney was a two-year league MVP.

-Joseph Heitman: Heitman was named a first team all-league receiver for Mead High School and was named a three-time GNL first team selection at safety.

Keep checking in as we announce the finalists for these awards leading up to the ceremony on June 13.

General admission tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-spokane-youth-sports-awards-show-tickets-44850651506