Ernie Yake named to Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team

By Gonzaga Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – Gonzaga University freshman third baseman Ernie Yake was named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 Freshmen All-American team that was released Wednesday afternoon. Yake is only the fourth Bulldog to be named to Collegiate Baseball’s Freshmen All-America team, and he is the first Zag to earn the honor since Ryan Wiegand in 2006.

Yake had a breakout rookie season for the Bulldogs, leading the squad with a .322 batting average for the season with a .378 on-base percentage. He stole five bases and drew 18 walks, and he was the toughest Zag to strike out, going down just 20 times in 236 at-bats. He finished the year with 76 hits, 25 RBIs and 32 runs and shared the lead for the Bulldogs in doubles with 15 on the season.

The Bellingham, Wash. native had a spectacular defensive showing in his first season, finishing with just four errors on 136 chances with 30 putouts and 102 assists for a .971 fielding percentage. This is the third award this season for the first-year third baseman as Yake was named to both the All-WCC Second Team and WCC All-Freshman team in late May.