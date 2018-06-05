Huskies fall to Seminoles in National Championship, 8-3

By Washington Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State. The Huskies made their fourth trip to the championship round this season and 13th trip to the Women's College World Series. Washington ends the year with a record of 52-10, its third-most wins ever. Not since 2010 and just three times in Husky history has Washington lost fewer games in a season.



Gabbie Plain, Trysten Melhart, and Taylor Van Zee were named to the All-WCWS Team for their contributions to Washington's postseason run, which included eight straight wins and a 3-0 start in Oklahoma City.



Taran Alvelo started the game, making her eighth career WCWS appearance. She would strike out four in her 3.1 innings of work, giving her 242 strikeouts on the season. Plain threw 2.2 innings of relief. That pair, along with Samantha Manti and Kristin Cochran, helped the Huskies lead the nation in ERA this season.



The Huskies scored early in the game, with the first three batters of the game reaching as Washington scored three first-inning runs. Van Zee ripped a first-pitch single into centerfield, then scored when Sis Bates' sacrifice bunt was thrown into the outfield.



After a double by Julia DePonte, Bates made it 2-0 on a Noelle Hee sacrifice fly. Taryn Atlee's grounder to shortstop put Washington's third run on the board, with DePonte sliding home easily.



Three multi-run innings by Florida State put them out in front, with the Huskies unable to cut into what became a five-run deficit.



Notes

DePonte (1x3, R, 2B) becomes the third Husky ever to have an extra-base hit in the championship round, joining Jennifer Cline and Morgan Stuart.

Hee (1x2, RBI) finished the year driving in seven runs in the season's final 12 games.

Plain (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K) threw 21.1 innings in the WCWS, the most ever by a Husky freshman, surpassing Jamie Graves' mark of 19.1 IP.

Kelly Burdick (0x3) had her streak of 75 games in a row without an error come to a close.

Van Zee (1x4, R) broke Ashley Charters' UW record for career postseason hits with her 37 th .

. Van Zee became the fourth Husky ever to score 190 runs in their career, joining Ali Aguilar, Jaime Clark, and Ashley Charters.

This was the 27th time in 58 games batting leadoff Van Zee has reached safely this year.

