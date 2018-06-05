Mariners overpower Astros, winning 7-1

The Mariners continue their dominance in the AL West after beating the Houston Astros, 7-1 on Tuesday night. This marks the fifth straight win for the Mariners and their ninth in their past eleven games.

BALL. GAME.



The Mariners get off to a fast start and didn't look back vs. the Astros. FINAL: 7-1. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/gmoNbn7mZH — Mariners (@Mariners) June 6, 2018

The Mariners started out hot early, scoring four runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run by Kyle Seager. The home run party continued in the second and fifth innings as both Mike Zunino and Jean Segura hit their ninth and fifth homers, respectively.

Starter James Paxton picked up his fifth win of the season after pitching 7.2 innings, striking out six batters and giving up one earned run.

This win gives the Mariners a two-game lead over the Astros in the AL West, as these two teams will finish up their series on Wednesday.