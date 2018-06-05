Mariners overpower Astros, winning 7-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners overpower Astros, winning 7-1

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Mariners extend their winning streak to five games Mariners extend their winning streak to five games

The Mariners continue their dominance in the AL West after beating the Houston Astros, 7-1 on Tuesday night. This marks the fifth straight win for the Mariners and their ninth in their past eleven games.

The Mariners started out hot early, scoring four runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run by Kyle Seager. The home run party continued in the second and fifth innings as both Mike Zunino and Jean Segura hit their ninth and fifth homers, respectively.

Starter James Paxton picked up his fifth win of the season after pitching 7.2 innings, striking out six batters and giving up one earned run.

This win gives the Mariners a two-game lead over the Astros in the AL West, as these two teams will finish up their series on Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.