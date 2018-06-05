Daniel Bies selected in the 7th round by the New York Yankees

The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.More >>
Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.More >>
The Detroit Tigers selected Whitworth University pitcher Hugh Smith in the sixth round of the MLB draft today, becoming the fifth Pirate player in school history to be selected in the draft.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies took their first loss of the postseason, falling 1-0 to #6 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series.More >>
Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend.More >>
Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies need just two more wins to secure their second national championship, with the Women's College World Series championship series beginning Monday.More >>
Washington rallied from down 6-1 with five runs in the third and three more in the eighth to escape the NCAA Conway Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.More >>
Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.More >>
Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend.More >>
Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.More >>
The four-team, double elimination regional bracket will feature two games each day with an if-necessary seventh game on Monday. All NCAA Tournament games will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.More >>
Gonzaga had a 4-0 lead through five innings, but broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Altogether the Zags pounded out 15 hits on the day and scored a season-high-tying 13 runs.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory.More >>
The First Team honors were the first all-conference awards of any kind for both Bies and Legumina, while redshirt freshman Ernie Yake was named to the All-WCC Second Team.More >>
