Daniel Bies selected in the 7th round by the New York Yankees

By Gonzaga Athletics

SEACAUCUS, N.J. – Gonzaga University right-handed pitcher Daniel Bies was the only Bulldog selected on the second day of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. Bies was selected in the seventh round as the 217th overall pick by the New York Yankees.

Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched. The Woodinville, Wash. native carried a team-best 2.49 ERA, good for second in the WCC, and finished the 2018 campaign with 124 strikeouts and just 25 walks.

Over the course of the 2018 season, Bies threw three complete games including a complete-game shutout at San Francisco. He was twice named WCC Pitcher of the Week and picked up his first career all-conference recognition in late May, earning First Team All-WCC honors.

As a redshirt junior, Bies has the option of delaying his professional career and returning to Gonzaga for his final year of eligibility. The 2018 MLB Draft will continue Wednesday, June 6 with rounds 11-40, beginning at 9 a.m. PT.