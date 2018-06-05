Hugh Smith selected in 6th round by Detroit Tigers

The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.More >>
Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.More >>
The Detroit Tigers selected Whitworth University pitcher Hugh Smith in the sixth round of the MLB draft today, becoming the fifth Pirate player in school history to be selected in the draft.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies took their first loss of the postseason, falling 1-0 to #6 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series.More >>
Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend.More >>
Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies need just two more wins to secure their second national championship, with the Women's College World Series championship series beginning Monday.More >>
Washington rallied from down 6-1 with five runs in the third and three more in the eighth to escape the NCAA Conway Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.More >>
The Detroit Tigers selected Whitworth University pitcher Hugh Smith in the sixth round of the MLB draft today, becoming the fifth Pirate player in school history to be selected in the draft.More >>
Leland is a four-time All-American in track & field (indoor and outdoor) and a two-time All-American in cross country.More >>
Whitworth is coming off a 10-15 record in 2017-18. Griffith takes over for Higgs, who won 361 games in 24 years leading the Pirates and ranked 48th in total victories among active Division III coaches at the time of her retirement.More >>
"Even by touching just one person, if i can go out and do that to softball players or students or whoever it is that I come into contact with, then I'm furthering what he has done for me."More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC.More >>
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
