Huskies drop Game 1 of WCWS to Seminoles, 1-0

By Washington Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY – The #5 Washington Huskies took their first loss of the postseason, falling 1-0 to #6 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series. The game's only run came via solo home run, just the eighth run Washington has allowed in nine postseason games. Kelly Burdick singled twice and stole a base in the game, while Emma Helm drew two walks for the Huskies.



Gabbie Plain took the loss in the game after allowing the home run, her first earned run allowed in 24.0 innings. Plain struck out six in the game while allowing five hits. The freshman is 22-5 on the season now.



Plain started the game strong, retiring six of the first seven batters she faced, striking out two in a 1-2-3 second inning. Florida State was unable to manage much until the fourth, when Plain walked the bases loaded. That proved no trouble for the freshman, who got the third out to end the threat when Sis Bates charged in on a grounder and tagged the runner going to third.



Bates made another spectacular defensive play in the sixth with a runner on second to end the inning. Bates sprinted into short rightfield and caught a dying popup on the run, then managed to plant and fire back to second in time to double up the runner.



The Huskies rallied in the seventh, beginning with a single up the middle by Taryn Atlee. Bad luck hurt the Huskies after that as Florida State's third baseman made a diving catch and was able to double off Atlee. Burdick managed to single after that but the Huskies couldn't bring her across, falling 1-0.



Notes

Washington opponents are hitting 2-for-30 with runners in scoring position in the WCWS.

Plain (7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 6 K) had her nine-game winning streak snapped.

Plain is the first Husky freshman to ever pitch in the WCWS championship series.

Atlee (1x3) recorded her 100 th career hit.

career hit. Helm (0x1, 2 BB) has five games with multiple walks this season.

Van Zee (1x4) extended her hitting streak to eight games, with the senior reaching base every game this postseason.

Van Zee and Bates (0x1, HBP) are the first pair of Huskies with 75+ hits in the same season since 2000.

Washington and Florida State will play again tomorrow at 5:00 pm PT on ESPN. If Washington wins game two, then the deciding game three of the series will be Wednesday, June 6 at 5:30 pm PT.



