Mariners pick RHP Logan Gilbert at No. 14 in MLB Draft

By Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE -- Logan Gilbert became the highest pick ever out of Stetson University when the Mariners grabbed him with the 14th selection in the first round of Monday's MLB Draft, but that doesn't mean his school hasn't produced some standouts in the past.

If Gilbert comes anywhere near a couple other Stetson right-handers -- Corey Kluber of the Indians and Jacob deGrom of the Mets -- the Mariners will be plenty happy.

The 21-year-old junior went 11-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 15 starts for Stetson this year, with 157 strikeouts and 23 walks in 107 innings and was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year.

"Logan is a polished, accomplished college pitcher," said Scott Hunter, the Mariners director of amateur scouting. "He is a strikeout pitcher who controls the zone and wins, as evidenced by his 21-1 mark over the past two years. This is a player we felt we had no chance at, coming out of the summer. We are truly excited to add this type of talent to our organization."

Over three seasons at Stetson, the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder posted a 23-2 record with a 2.38 ERA in 51 games, including 32 starts.

Gilbert is majoring in business systems and analytics at Stetson, a private university in DeLand, Fla.

The Mariners hadn't drafted a pitcher in the first round since 2011 when they took Virginia's Danny Hultzen with the second overall pick.

The Mariners also have a second-round pick on Monday, the 54th overall selection. The Draft then continues on Tuesday with Rounds 3-10. The MLB.com preview show begins at 9:30 a.m. PT, with exclusive coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT.