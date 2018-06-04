Austin Pinorini & Branson Trube named NCAA All-Region - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Austin Pinorini & Branson Trube named NCAA All-Region

Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS — Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend, NCAA officials announced.

Trube, who played error-free baseball all season, hit .500 (5-for-10) in three games at the regional with a .538 on-base percentage and perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, which were all the best among all outfielders at the Minneapolis Regional. The senior knocked home two runs and scored four times to go along with one double, one stolen base and two hit-by pitches.

Pinorini was also the best at his backstop position at the regional, posting a .400 (4-for-10) batting average and .538 on-base percentage. In GU’s three games, he knocked in three runs, walked three times, scored once and stole a base.

The Zags went 1-2 at the regional, beating fourth-seeded Canisius between a pair of losses to UCLA in GU’s first and third games of the tournament. Gonzaga ended the season with a 33-24 record.

    Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.

    Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend.

    Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.

