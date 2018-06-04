Zags season ends with 10-4 loss to No. 18 UCLA

By Gonzaga Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.

The Zags went down 5-0 heading into the seventh inning, but weren't able to hold down the UCLA offense as they mounted a rally. The loss effectively ends GU's season at 33-24, while UCLA (38-20) moves on to face Minnesota in the regional final.

"My hats off to UCLA, they played a great game and deserved to win today," head coach Mark Machtolf said. "I thought these two [Gunnar Schubert and Branson Trube] and our seniors really gave it their all today, UCLA just got the hits they needed to with two outs. I thought Mac [Lardner] settled in and gave us a chance to win. We were just working really hard to get that tying run to the plate. I was really proud of our guys just battling to the end and not giving up."

On the mound, Mac Lardner went 6.1 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. The GU offense was led by two hits from Gunnar Schubert and a pair of RBIs on a home run by Carson Breshears. Senior Branson Trube knocked in a run on the day as well.

UCLA put together three hits in the top of the first off of Lardner and took a 2-0 lead. After a run in the third and two more in the sixth, the Bruins had pushed the lead to 5-0.

GU got its first two hits and first run of the day in the seventh inning when Schubert ripped a double and then scored on an RBI single from Trube.

UCLA answered with three in the eighth and to make it 8-1, but GU wasn't done keeping the pressure on. With a runner on, Carson Breshears crushed a home run to right-center to make it 8-3. Pinch hitter Slade Heggen then came on and ripped a double to centerfield and later scored on a double by Schubert to bring it to 8-4.

The Bruins then posted two more with two out in the top of the ninth before shutting down a two-on rally by the Zags in the bottom of the final frame.