Huskies advance to College World Series Championship

By Washington Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY - The #5 Washington Huskies need just two more wins to secure their second national championship, with the Women's College World Series championship series beginning Monday, June 4 at 4:00 pm PT. The Huskies will take on the #6 Florida State Seminoles in the best-of-three series. Washington is undefeated this postseason at 8-0 and on an 11-game winning streak overall headed into Monday's game. The entire championship series will be aired live on ESPN.



Washington has won all three of its WCWS games thus far, twice shutting out #4 Oklahoma and defeating #1 Oregon 6-2. The Huskies have allowed only seven runs in eight postseason games, all wins, and enter the championship round for the fourth time in program history. Washington has also made the championship round in 1996 and 1999 and won it all in 2009.



Taylor Van Zee has led the Huskies with a .480 batting average during postseason play, reaching base in all eight games and carrying a seven-game hit streak. The senior had two RBI against Oregon to help the Huskies to a win and scored a run against Oklahoma as Washington advanced to the final round. Van Zee is now fourth in Husky history in runs scored with 189.



In the circle, Gabbie Plain and Taran Alvelo have combined for a 0.62 ERA in postseason play and have allowed only one earned run in three WCWS games. The Huskies lead the nation with a 1.10 team ERA. Plain is currently on a nine-game winning streak, while Alvelo has thrown complete-game shutouts in each of her last two starts, against Alabama and Oklahoma. Washington has allowed five earned runs all postseason and have yet to allow more than two runs in a game while scoring five or more four times.



The Huskies have not faced Florida State since 2009 and have only once met in the postseason, in the 2004 WCWS. All-time, Washington leads the series. This year, Florida State won the ACC and comes into the championship series with a 56-12 record. The Seminoles lost to UCLA in the first round of the WCWS, then defeated Georgia, Oregon, and UCLA twice to advance to the finals. This is the first time Florida State has made it to the championship round.



