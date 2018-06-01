Mariners end May with 6-1 win over Rangers

The Seattle Mariners snapped their two-game losing streak when they beat the Texas Rangers, 2-1 on Thursday night. This was the return of Dee Gordon who missed nine games after spending time on the disabled list due to his injured toe.

The Mariners offense rolls to take the final game of the series vs. the Rangers. FINAL: 6??-1??. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/lYUcv517Pv — Mariners (@Mariners) June 1, 2018

Gordon started the game out for the Mariners with a leadoff triple, that would later turn into a 1-0 lead for Seattle. The Mariners' offense picked it up in the third inning when Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run to give Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc was dominant against the Rangers, pitching 5.0 innings, throwing four strikeouts and giving up just one earned run.

The Mariners kick off June with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which begin on Friday at 7:10 p.m.