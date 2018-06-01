Mariners end May with 6-1 win over Rangers - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners end May with 6-1 win over Rangers

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners snapped their two-game losing streak when they beat the Texas Rangers, 2-1 on Thursday night. This was the return of Dee Gordon who missed nine games after spending time on the disabled list due to his injured toe.

Gordon started the game out for the Mariners with a leadoff triple, that would later turn into a 1-0 lead for Seattle. The Mariners' offense picked it up in the third inning when Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run to give Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc was dominant against the Rangers, pitching 5.0 innings, throwing four strikeouts and giving up just one earned run.

The Mariners kick off June with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which begin on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

