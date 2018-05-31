Pac-12 Conference announces 2018 early TV selections

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, three at Martin Stadium and two road contests, have been picked as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Thursday.



The Pac-12 television selections cover the first three weeks of the season, along with selected games later in the year.



The Cougars will open their 2018 season Saturday, Sept. 1 at Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. MT/12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The last time these two teams met came in 2015, a 31-14 Cougar victory in Pullman. WSU holds a 4-2 advantage all-time in the series.



The Cougars begin their 2018 home schedule the following week by hosting San Jose State, Sept. 8, in a game televised by the Pac-12 Network. Kickoff will be 8 p.m. WSU holds a 7-4-1 advantage all time, with the last meeting occurring in 1996, a 52-16 WSU victory in Pullman.



The nonconference schedule comes to a close Saturday, Sept. 15 when the Cougars host Eastern Washington in a 5 p.m. contest televised by the Pac-12 Network. The all-time series has Washington State holding a 3-1 advantage.



Pac-12 play for Washington State begins Friday, Sept. 21 at USC in a 7:30 p.m. contest televised by ESPN. Last season the Cougars posted their biggest upset of the season, a thrilling 30-27 win over the fifth-ranked Trojans in a Friday night matchup that was the most viewed ESPN game of week five.



The lone remaining TV selection was for the Apple Cup against Washington, which is set for the Friday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be televised by FOX.



While television selections for the first three weeks of the 2018 season have been made, as well as all Thursday and Friday games throughout the season, all remaining television game selections and start times, starting with week four (Saturday, Sept. 22) and running through the final week of the regular season (Saturday, Nov. 24) will be made 12- or six-days in advance.



The remaining home games not selected for TV include Utah (Sept. 29), which will also be Homecoming Weekend on the WSU campus, while Oregon comes to Pullman for an Oct. 20 matchup. The annual Dad's Weekend matchup will feature WSU against California Nov. 3 followed two weeks later with a contest against Arizona in Martin Stadium Nov. 17.



The remaining road contests include Oregon State (Oct. 6), Stanford (Oct. 27), and Colorado (Nov. 10).



ESPN will televise on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC, while FOX Sports will air its games on FOX or FS1. Both network partners will simulcast selected games on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes. FOX will culminate the 2018 Pac-12 season when it televises the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Nov. 30.



Season tickets are on sale now to the general public and are available online at WSUCougars.com or by phone at 1-800-GO-COUGS. Tickets for Cougar road games are also on sale now and mini plans for home games go on sale Monday, June 4. Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, July 16 for Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) members and Monday, July 30 for the general public.