Blake Clanton & Scotty Sunitsch earn All-Pac-12 accolades

By Washington State Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Washington State designated hitter Blake Clanton and pitcher Scotty Sunitsch were each named All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention as voted on by the league's coach, the conference office announced Thursday.



Clanton, a senior from Clinton, Okla., led the team in hits (56), RBI (35), on-base percentage (.430), and was ninth in the Pac-12 in batting average (.350) and fourth in slugging (.644). Clanton was second on the team in doubles (13) and home runs (10), and finished the season reaching base in the final 15 games. He led the team with 18 multiple-hit games and 10 multiple-RBI games and was the first Cougar to post double-digit home runs and doubles in the same season since Taylor Ard did so in 2012.



In league play, Clanton was eighth in the Pac-12 with a .345 batting average, fifth with a .655 slugging percentage, tenth with 40 hits and sixth with six home runs. Earlier this season, Clanton set a WSU single-game record with four doubles in the win over Santa Clara. Clanton also received the WSU Rob Oviatt and David Lang Strength and Conditioning Award given out at the WSU Senior Awards Banquet for possessing a great commitment to training and showed leadership while showing overall improvement in the weight room.



Sunitsch, a senior lefthander from Federal Way, Wash., led the Cougars in wins (6), strikeouts (74), innings (84.1) and produced the second-lowest ERA (3.74). Sunitsch was named National Pitcher of the Week and Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week in early April after throwing a no-hitter at Oregon. Sunitsch struck out nine in the 7-0 win to record the 25th no-hitter in school history and first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.



In conference play, Sunitsch tied for eighth in the conference with four wins, tied for seventh with 62.1 innings, was sixth with 57 strikeouts and went six-plus innings in six of his 10 Pac-12 starts. Sunitsch finished his Cougar career fourth in WSU history with 85 appearances and tied for tenth with nine saves.