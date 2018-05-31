Mariners drop 2nd straight to Rangers, 7-6

The Seattle Mariners dropped their second straight game on Wednesday as they lost to the Rangers, 7-6.

The Mariners fall to the Rangers in game three. FINAL: 7-6. The finale is back here tomorrow night at 7:10. — Mariners (@Mariners) May 31, 2018

Seattle got off to an early start, leading the Rangers 4-2 after the fourth inning. The seventh inning was the dagger for the Mariners as they gave up four runs after Seattle had two outs. The Mariners would score one run in the ninth, but it would be a little to late as they would drop their second straight game.

James Paxton started the game for the Mariners, striking out five batters and giving up two earned runs in 5.0 innings of work.

The Mariners will try and snap out of their losing streak when they conclude their series against the Rangers on Thursday. First pitch for that game is set for 7:10 p.m.