Mariners drop 2nd straight to Rangers, 7-6 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners drop 2nd straight to Rangers, 7-6

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Mariners fall to Rangers, 7-6 Mariners fall to Rangers, 7-6

The Seattle Mariners dropped their second straight game on Wednesday as they lost to the Rangers, 7-6.

Seattle got off to an early start, leading the Rangers 4-2 after the fourth inning. The seventh inning was the dagger for the Mariners as they gave up four runs after Seattle had two outs. The Mariners would score one run in the ninth, but it would be a little to late as they would drop their second straight game.

James Paxton started the game for the Mariners, striking out five batters and giving up two earned runs in 5.0 innings of work.

The Mariners will try and snap out of their losing streak when they conclude their series against the Rangers on Thursday. First pitch for that game is set for 7:10 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.