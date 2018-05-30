Frederick Mauigoa named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.More >>
Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.More >>
The Detroit Tigers selected Whitworth University pitcher Hugh Smith in the sixth round of the MLB draft today, becoming the fifth Pirate player in school history to be selected in the draft.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies took their first loss of the postseason, falling 1-0 to #6 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series.More >>
Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend.More >>
Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies need just two more wins to secure their second national championship, with the Women's College World Series championship series beginning Monday.More >>
Washington rallied from down 6-1 with five runs in the third and three more in the eighth to escape the NCAA Conway Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.More >>
This approach will slow the rate of debt accumulation over the first four years, which is expected to reach a projected total of up to $85.1 million by FY 2022.More >>
The Cougars will open their 2018 season Saturday, Sept. 1 at Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. MT/12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.More >>
Clanton, a senior from Clinton, Okla., led the team in hits (56), RBI (35), on-base percentage (.430), and was ninth in the Pac-12 in batting average (.350) and fourth in slugging (.644).More >>
Mauigoa is one of 57 centers named to the list and is one of 10 from the Pac-12 Conference.More >>
Washington State University men's basketball forward Robert Franks announced today that he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Washington State for his senior season.More >>
Lewis is a three-year letterwinner and has appeared in 37 games, 22 as a starter and recorded 117 receptions for 1,254 yards and six touchdowns.More >>
WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
