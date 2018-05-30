Ty Smith and Filip Kral invited to 2018 NHL Draft Combine

Red-clad fans are filling the streets of Chinatown before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

Red-clad fans are filling the streets of Chinatown before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Washin...

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Washin...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

The desperate Vegas Golden Knights are making at least one lineup change for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final by plugging offensive-minded winger Tomas Tatar into their lineup.

The desperate Vegas Golden Knights are making at least one lineup change for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final by plugging offensive-minded winger Tomas Tatar into their lineup.

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Washin...

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Washin...

Missed chances costly as Golden Knights fall to Capitals 6-2 and fall behind 3-1 in series.

Missed chances costly as Golden Knights fall to Capitals 6-2 and fall behind 3-1 in series.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). A shot by Vegas Golden Knights forward James Neal (18) misses an open net as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, right, defends during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). A shot by Vegas Golden Knights forward James Neal (18) misses an open net as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, right, defends during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday...

Vladimir Putin's Russia was always going to be a controversial host, but few could have imagined the situation that greets the 2018 World Cup.

Vladimir Putin's Russia was always going to be a controversial host, but few could have imagined the situation that greets the 2018 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. Vladimir Putin’s Russia was always going to be a controversial host, b...

(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. Vladimir Putin’s Russia was always going to be a controversial host, b...

Full-scale sports betting is coming to Delaware, barely three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to implement wagering schemes.

Full-scale sports betting is coming to Delaware, barely three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to implement wagering schemes.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey lawmakers are facing some key decisions Monday, June 4, as they race to legaliz...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey lawmakers are facing some key decisions Monday, June 4, as they race to legaliz...

A list of the top 20 prime-time programs in the Nielsen ratings for May 21-27.

A list of the top 20 prime-time programs in the Nielsen ratings for May 21-27.

Free agent signing Devante Smith-Pelly and trade-deadline acquisition Michal Kempny have turned out to be perfect pieces of the Capitals' Stanley Cup puzzle.

Free agent signing Devante Smith-Pelly and trade-deadline acquisition Michal Kempny have turned out to be perfect pieces of the Capitals' Stanley Cup puzzle.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File). FILE - At left, in an April 19, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff game, in Columbus, Ohio. At right, in a ...

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File). FILE - At left, in an April 19, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff game, in Columbus, Ohio. At right, in a ...

An independent watchdog has cleared Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of wrongdoing when he gave a speech to a National Hockey League team owned by a campaign contributor.

An independent watchdog has cleared Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of wrongdoing when he gave a speech to a National Hockey League team owned by a campaign contributor.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke attends the "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canceled.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke attends the "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canceled.

Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello has fired general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight and named himself the team's new GM.

Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello has fired general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight and named himself the team's new GM.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs defensemen Ty Smith (pictured above, right) and Filip Kral (left) are two of only 104 players invited by the National Hockey League to their annual draft combine, set to take place this week in Buffalo, N.Y.

Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft. Some experts project the smooth-skating rearguard as a top-10 choice after he led the WHL’s Western Conference in scoring by a defenseman with 73 points (14G-59A); the most by a first-year draft eligible WHL blueliner since the 2001-02 season.

Kral is ranked 54th on the same list after a breakout rookie season, during which he scored 35 points (9G-26A), earning the team’s Rookie of the Year award. Kral also competed with his native Czech Republic at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the Czechs earn a surprising fourth place finish.

The combine provides the opportunity for NHL general managers and scouting staffs to meet draft-eligible hockey prospects, speak with them in one-on-one situations and examine what they are capable of off the ice both physically and mentally. Teams can meet with players throughout the week prior to fitness testing, which puts players through 12 drills designed to measure agility, strength and conditioning.

Sportsnet has an expanded breakdown and explanation of the 12 drills, available here.

Individual interviews and medical screening began on May 27, while the fitness testing is set to get underway on Friday and Saturday. Sportsnet.ca will live stream a portion of the fitness testing beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The 2018 NHL Entry Draft will take place in Dallas, Texas on June 22-23.

—

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 regular season are on sale now and start as low as $70! For more information, visit spokanechiefs.com or call a ticket account executive at 509-535-PUCK.