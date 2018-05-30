Ty Smith and Filip Kral invited to 2018 NHL Draft Combine

The Mariners started out hot early, scoring four runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run by Kyle Seager.More >>
The Mariners started out hot early, scoring four runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run by Kyle Seager.More >>
The 21-year-old junior went 11-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 15 starts for Stetson this year, with 157 strikeouts and 23 walks in 107 innings and was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year.More >>
The 21-year-old junior went 11-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 15 starts for Stetson this year, with 157 strikeouts and 23 walks in 107 innings and was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year.More >>
The Seattle Mariners snapped their two-game losing streak when they beat the Texas Rangers, 2-1 on Thursday night.More >>
The Seattle Mariners snapped their two-game losing streak when they beat the Texas Rangers, 2-1 on Thursday night.More >>
The seventh inning was the dagger for the Mariners as they gave up four runs after Seattle had two outsMore >>
The seventh inning was the dagger for the Mariners as they gave up four runs after Seattle had two outsMore >>
The word 'destiny' is loosely thrown around in the sports world these days.More >>
The word 'destiny' is loosely thrown around in the sports world these days.More >>
Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft.More >>
Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft.More >>
The 34-year-old receiver spent last season with the Giants, but had limited production after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2017.More >>
The 34-year-old receiver spent last season with the Giants, but had limited production after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2017.More >>
Seattle moves to 32-20 on the year and is only 1.0 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.More >>
Seattle moves to 32-20 on the year and is only 1.0 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.More >>
The new lease will take effect in 2019. The original ballpark 20-year lease expires at the end of 2018.More >>
The new lease will take effect in 2019. The original ballpark 20-year lease expires at the end of 2018.More >>
The first round of action in this year's NAIA World Series begins on Friday, May 25 and you can catch all the action live on SWX.More >>
The first round of action in this year's NAIA World Series begins on Friday, May 25 and you can catch all the action live on SWX.More >>
Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft.More >>
Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built for the future on Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta., selecting 12 players in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, including defenseman Graham Sward with the 17th overall pick.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built for the future on Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta., selecting 12 players in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, including defenseman Graham Sward with the 17th overall pick.More >>
Playing in his second full season with the Chiefs, Smith recorded 73 points (14G-59A) in 69 games, finishing second among all WHL defensemen in scoring during the 2017-18 WHL regular season.More >>
Playing in his second full season with the Chiefs, Smith recorded 73 points (14G-59A) in 69 games, finishing second among all WHL defensemen in scoring during the 2017-18 WHL regular season.More >>
Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has been named WHL Western Conference Scholastic Player of the Year, as announced by the Western Hockey League on April 11.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>