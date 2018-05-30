Lewis-Clark State eliminates Antelope Valley, 5-3

By NAIA

LEWISTON, Idaho – (Box Score) Lewis-Clark State punches a ticket into the round of four for the sixth-straight season, as the Warriors defeated No. 8 Antelope Valley (Calif.), 5-3, Tuesday afternoon in elimination play at the 2018 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.

With the win, Lewis-Clark State improves to 40-12 on the year. The pairings for game 16 and 17 of the World Series are determined by the World Series Tournament Committee.

Catcher Cory Voss led the way for the Warriors on offense going 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored. Two of the Pueblo, Colo., native’s hits were a double and a home run.

Starting pitcher Tyler Burch (10-2) got the win after allowing three runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings of work. He struck out five and walked three in the contest.

“The biggest thing for me was to bounce back,” said Burch. “Last night wasn’t me. To come back out here and compete for my team was huge. I felt like we defended our yard pretty well tonight. Hitters were competing, pitchers were competing, it was an overall good effort.”

The two teams traded runs in the first inning and remained knotted at 1-1 until the top of the fourth when a wild pitch and a throwing error scored the Warriors’ Joey Parente. The junior outfielder reached base earlier in the inning on his seventh double of the season.

Lewis-Clark State increased its lead to 4-1 after scoring in the fifth and sixth frames. Cory Voss hit a solo home run in the fifth, while the sixth inning score came via an A.J. Davis bases loaded single.

The Warriors had the opportunity to add some additional runs in the sixth, but Antelope Valley reliever Cameron Heinrich surrendered the next two to end the threat.

Michael Pereznegron cut the Antelope Valley deficit to 4-2 with a single past the diving Warrior third baseman in the bottom of the seventh. The Pioneers added another run in the frame on a bases loaded walk to make it a one-run game, 4-3, after seven.

However, Lewis-Clark State answered back with a run of their own in the eight to put the game to bed.

Pereznegron was the lone Pioneer with more than of the club’s seven hits.

Antelope Valley ends its season with a 46-13-1 record. The Pioneers were playing in their first-ever World Series.