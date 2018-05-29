Brandon Marshall headed to Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks seem to have added depth to their wide receiver position after Brandon Marshall posted a photo on his Instagram account in a Seahawks jersey.

Despite Marshall posting on his Instagram account, the Seahawks have not yet confirmed this signing.

The 34-year-old receiver spent last season with the Giants, but had limited production after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2017. Marshall will bring an added weapon to Russell Wilson and the offense, who ranked 12th in the NFL last year in receiving yards.

Marshall has not made the postseason in his career and is joining a Seahawks team that had their 5-year postseason streak snapped in 2017.