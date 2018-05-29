Steve Oliver named Director of Football Operations

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- University of Idaho football has hired Steve Oliver as the Mark Vaught Director of Football Operations, head coach Paul Petrino announced Tuesday. Oliver spent the last two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant for the Vandals. He returns to Moscow from Montana State-Northern, where he was an assistant coach since January.



The director of football operations position at Idaho was named in honor of former director of operations Mark Vaught, who passed away in 2014 after a battle with cancer at the age of 31. Vaught started at Idaho in 2008 and rose to the position of Assistant Athletic Director/Football Operations.



Oliver will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the football program, including travel, meals, camps and community engagement. He will also serve as the recruiting coordinator.



At Montana State-Northern, Oliver was the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator. While at Idaho, Oliver helped coach the offensive line and was responsible for numerous duties in support of the program's recruiting efforts.



Prior to his two seasons at Idaho, Oliver played offensive line at the University of San Diego. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance in January 2016. He is a native of Chandler, Ariz., where he helped lead Hamilton High School to three consecutive 5A-1 state titles.



The operations role was left open when Brian Reader was named the Vandal running backs coach earlier this spring.