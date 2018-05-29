Steve Oliver named Director of Football Operations

The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.More >>
Bies, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games this season with 16 starts, posting a 7-4 record with 112.0 innings pitched.More >>
The Detroit Tigers selected Whitworth University pitcher Hugh Smith in the sixth round of the MLB draft today, becoming the fifth Pirate player in school history to be selected in the draft.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies took their first loss of the postseason, falling 1-0 to #6 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series.More >>
Gonzaga baseball centerfielder Branson Trube and catcher Austin Pinorini earned NCAA Tournament All-Region honors for their efforts at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional over the weekend.More >>
Gonzaga baseball didn't get its offense going until late in a 10-4 loss to second-seeded UCLA to knock the Zags out of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional on Sunday.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies need just two more wins to secure their second national championship, with the Women's College World Series championship series beginning Monday.More >>
Washington rallied from down 6-1 with five runs in the third and three more in the eighth to escape the NCAA Conway Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.More >>
Lewis-Clark State punches a ticket into the round of four for the sixth-straight season, as the Warriors defeated No. 8 Antelope Valley (Calif.), 5-3.More >>
Oliver will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the football program, including travel, meals, camps and community engagement. He will also serve as the recruiting coordinator.
The first round of action in this year's NAIA World Series begins on Friday, May 25 and you can catch all the action live on SWX.More >>
Sanders led the team at 19 points per game as the Vandals finished second in the Big Sky standings last year. He picked up second team All-Big Sky honors, as well as second team NABC All-District 6 recognition.More >>
Over his four-year career in Moscow, the 6-foot-1, 236-lb. Lashley played in 35 games, totaling 261 tackles (168 solo), 26.0 TFL, and 3.0 sacks.More >>
Roshaun Johnson rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while Kaden Elliss starred on both sides of the ball in Team Gold's 55-19 win in the 2018 Silver & Gold Spring Game Friday, at the Kibbie Dome. Johnson scored twice from on one-yard plunges and added another red-zone score from six yards out.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
In the interim, Pete Isakson, associate athletic director, will serve as acting athletic director for day-to-day operations.More >>
Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches Wednesday, and the promotion of another.More >>
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.More >>
