Robert Lewis granted sixth year of eligibility from NCAA

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State wide receiver Robert Lewis was granted a sixth-year of eligibility after his extension of clock waiver was approved by the NCAA Tuesday.



Lewis is a three-year letterwinner and has appeared in 37 games, 22 as a starter and recorded 117 receptions for 1,254 yards and six touchdowns. Lewis arrived at WSU in January, 2013 and redshirted the 2013 season before catching 41 passes in 2014, 43 in 2015 and 33 in 2016. He suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the 2017 season.



The Watts, Calif. native already owns a bachelor's degree in criminal justice is working towards a second degree in political science.