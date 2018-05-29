Mike Leach reflects on recent trip to Cambodia and Taiwan - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mike Leach reflects on recent trip to Cambodia and Taiwan

Posted:
by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
WSU football coach Mike Leach spent some time this offseason visiting Cambodia and Taiwan along with lawmakers from Washington State. Coach Leach talks to SWX's Lindsay Joy about the highlights of the trip and where he'd still like to go now that he's checked those two countries off his list. 

