Mike Leach reflects on recent trip to Cambodia and Taiwan

by Gonzaga Athletics MINNEAPOLIS — Freshman Alek Jacob pitched 8.0 innings in his NCAA Tournament debut and the Gonzaga offense ripped off 17 hits on the way to an 8-2 win over fourth-seeded Canisius on Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Minneapolis Regional. The game started two hours late due to heavy rain in the area, but the Gonzaga offense didn’t have any lull at all, posting six runs in the first four innings. “It was a great response by the guys today,” he...

More >>