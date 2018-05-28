Gonzaga to face UCLA in NCAA Tournament

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball earned a No. 3 regional seed and will take on second-seeded UCLA in the Minneapolis Regional, hosted by No. 14 overall national seed Minnesota on June 1-4.

Gonzaga (32-22) and UCLA (36-19) will throw out the first pitch at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT at Seibert Field on Friday on ESPNU, followed by (1) Minnesota (41-13) and (4) Canisius (35-20) at 7 p.m. CT.

The Zags earned the West Coast Conference automatic qualifying bid after winning the WCC Tournament Championship on Saturday with a 17-2 rout of Pepperdine. GU will play in a regional for the second time in the last three years and third time overall under head coach Mark Machtolf.

“We are excited about our draw, we thought we might be out in Minnesota,” Machtolf said. “UCLA has a great program, great team, and we are excited to get out of the west and have a go at it.”

The four-team, double elimination regional bracket will feature two games each day with an if-necessary seventh game on Monday. All NCAA Tournament games will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.

Schedule (all times Pacific Time)

Friday, June 1

11 a.m. - Game One: (2) UCLA vs. (3) Gonzaga

5 p.m. - Game Two: (1) Minnesota vs. (4) Canisius

Saturday, June 2

TBD - Game Three: Loser of Game One vs. Loser of Game Two (Elimination Game)

TBD - Game Four: Winner of Game One vs. Winner of Game Two

Sunday, June 3

TBD - Game Five: Winner of Game Three vs. Loser of Game Four (Elimination Game)

TBD - Game Six: Winner of Game Five vs. Winner of Game Four (Championship Game)

Monday, June 4

TBD - Game Seven (if necessary): If Winner of Game Five wins Game Six vs. Winner of Game Four

Tuesday, May 29 at 12 p.m. Noon, all-session passes will go on sale to the general public. On Thursday, May 31 at 9 a.m., single session tickets will be released to the general public. To purchase tickets, click here: z.umn.edu/MBAPostSeason2018.

All-session tickets can be purchased at a cost of $90 for a reserved stadium seat, $60 for an adult reserved bench seat, or $50 for a student, youth, or senior bench seats. Single-game tickets will be priced at $20 for remaining stadium seats while bench seats will be $12 for adults and $10 for students, youth, and seniors.