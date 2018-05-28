Mariners win 3rd straight beating Twins, 3-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners win 3rd straight beating Twins, 3-1

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners have won their third straight game after beating the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, 3-1. This win marks the eighth win in the past nine games for the Mariners.

Seattle moves to 32-20 on the year and is only 1.0 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. The Mariners look to continue their hot streak on Monday when they take on the Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m.

