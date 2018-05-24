Gonzales flawless in Mariners 1-0 win over Athletics - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory. Gonzales pitched 7.0 innings - which is a new career-high - and threw six strikeouts while only giving up two hits in the win.

The Mariners only run came in the fourth inning when Kyle Seager hit one to shortstop Marcus Semien, who couldn't handle the ball which gave Seattle an infield single.

John Andreoli made his first start in the Majors today with the Mariners and he also came away with his first career hit in the fifth inning.

Next up - The Mariners look to extend their five-game winning streak against the Athletics on Friday, first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.

