Gonzales flawless in Mariners 1-0 win over Athletics

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory. Gonzales pitched 7.0 innings - which is a new career-high - and threw six strikeouts while only giving up two hits in the win.

Ballgame! @EdiDiaz44 slams the door again as the Mariners take another close one. FINAL: 1-0.



The Mariners move to 29-19. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/ExM7CS2QT7 — Mariners (@Mariners) May 24, 2018

The Mariners only run came in the fourth inning when Kyle Seager hit one to shortstop Marcus Semien, who couldn't handle the ball which gave Seattle an infield single.

John Andreoli made his first start in the Majors today with the Mariners and he also came away with his first career hit in the fifth inning.

First MLB game. First MLB hit.



John Andreoli gets to live his dream with the @Mariners tonight. #ReadyToGo pic.twitter.com/FV6fYrkSj3 — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2018

Next up - The Mariners look to extend their five-game winning streak against the Athletics on Friday, first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.