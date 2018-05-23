Whitworth's Kayla Leland named Female Regional Track Athlete of the Year

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth senior Kayla Leland is the 2018 USTFCCCA Division III Women's West Region Track Athlete of the Year, headlining a list of 25 Pirate All-West Region honors in track and field this spring.

Leland heads into this weekend's NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships ranked first in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a time of 10:20.97, which is the ninth fastest time in Division III history. She is also ranked fourth nationally in the 5,000 meters (16.38.80). Leland was named the Northwest Conference Female Track Athlete of the Year for the second season in a row after she won the 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters in a span of less than 24 hours on April 21-22.

USTFCCCA award winners are determined by a vote of member coaches.

Leland is a four-time All-American in track & field (indoor and outdoor) and a two-time All-American in cross country.

She heads the list of 25 Whitworth All-Region performances in 2018 with five by herself. The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the region's top-3 relay teams. The Pirate women picked up 19 All-Region honors, tied with George Fox for the most from one school in the west.

Whitworth's All-West Region selections:

Women -

Kayla Brase - Triple Jump

Isabel Clark - 4×400 Relay

Isabel Clark - Javelin

Isabel Clark - Heptathlon

Sarah Cool - 4×400 Relay

Sarah Cool - Heptathlon

Kayla Leland - 800 Meters

Kayla Leland - 1500 Meters

Kayla Leland - Steeplechase

Kayla Leland - 5000 Meters

Kayla Leland - 10,000 Meters

Sarah Martinez - 400 Meters

Sarah Martinez - 4×400 Relay

Kameha Medallada - 4×400 Relay

Marissa Mount - Steeplechase

Danielle Openiano - Shot Put

Danielle Openiano - Discus

Chloe Quinnett - Shot Put

Bailey Scott - Steeplechase

Men -

Andrew Bloom - Javelin

Daniel Harper - 800 Meters

Jacob Hubbard - Hammer

Nicholas McGill - Javelin

Nicholas McGill - Decathlon

John-Robert Woolley - 400 Meter Hurdles

Eight of the ten women listed are competing at this weekend's NCAA Championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Three of the five men are also at nationals.