The Central Valley girls basketball team capped off their historic undefeated season with a No. 1 ranking in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 poll of its sportswriters. Central Valley's season saw the Bears be crowned not only 4A state champions, but also GEICO national champions.

We take a look back at Central Valley's season that saw the Bears not only reach historic heights, but also become one of the country's best girls basketball team: