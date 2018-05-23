Gonzaga's Bies & Legumina named to All-WCC First Team

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Gonzaga baseball’s Daniel Bies and Casey Legumina earned All-WCC First Team honors and were among five GU players honored by the league, WCC officials announced Tuesday.

The First Team honors were the first all-conference awards of any kind for both Bies and Legumina, while redshirt freshman Ernie Yake was named to the All-WCC Second Team and the WCC All-Freshman Team. Mac Lardner was named to the All-WCC Second team and Alek Jacob joined Yake on the All-Freshman Team as well as the All-WCC Honorable Mention.

Bies, a redshirt junior, put together a fantastic year on the mound in WCC action, going 4-3 with a 2.56 earned-run average and a league-best 72 strikeouts in nine starts. The right-hander threw two complete games, including a complete-game shutout at San Francisco. Bies was named the WCC Pitcher of the Week twice.

Legumina, sophomore, is one of the top closers in the nation with a school-record 13 saves on the year and a league-leading eight against WCC competition. He piled up 36 strikeouts in 33.0 innings against WCC opponents with a 1.91 ERA. Legumina closed the end of four Gonzaga shutouts in WCC action.

Yake had a breakout rookie season, leading the Zags in batting average at .321 on the year and .299 against the WCC. He also posted a .395 on-base percentage in the league, stole five bases and drew 12 walks. He was one of the toughest in the league to strike out, going down just seven times in 107 official at-bats. Yake was also one of the top defenders in the league playing third base, committing just two errors in 64 chances against WCC opponents.

Lardner cemented his spot as the Sunday starter early in the year and was dominant in WCC action, compiling a 2.53 ERA with a 4-2 record. He held opponents to a .258 batting average in the league in his nine starts.

Jacob rounded out the GU award winners and the starting rotation, earning All-Freshman Team Honors for his fantastic season. The Spokane native went 5-3 in WCC action with a 2.86 ERA. In his final start of the regular season, Jacob pitched 7.0 innings of shutout ball and struck out a career-high 12 in a 9-0 win over Santa Clara.

Gonzaga will be back in action on Thursday in the first round of the WCC Baseball Championship against third-seeded Loyola Marymount at 6 p.m. in Stockton, Calif.