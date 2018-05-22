Eagles announce 2018 soccer schedule

By Eastern Washington Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington University head women's soccer coach Chad Bodnar has released the 2018 soccer schedule, as announced on Tuesday, May 22. The back-to-back Big Sky Conference Champions play 10 of their 18 matches on the EWU Soccer Field in Cheney, the second-most in program history.



The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004, in addition to their second consecutive championship title and NCAA Tournament berth.



Bodnar, who enters his fifth year at the helm with an overall record of 49-24-8 (.654), welcomes back 16 returners (four starters) in addition to 17 fresh faces to the squad. Also new to the team is Associate Head Coach Pete Showler as announced in early May.



"The schedule for this fall is an exciting one for us as a group. It's exciting to have a good amount of home games for the second year in a row and we have a good mix of games in the nonconference portion of our schedule that should provide opponents that present different challenges for us," said Bodnar. "I'm excited about this team and look forward to building on the tradition that's been established for soccer here at EWU."



The two-time defending Big Sky Champions begin the quest for their third-straight title on August 17 with five straight home matches at the EWU Soccer Field. The Eagles welcome a pair of WAC opponents beginning with CSU Bakersfield on Aug. 17 and in-state foe Seattle U on Aug. 19. The Redhawks advanced to the WAC Championship game a year ago, falling in penalty kicks.



The next week, the South Dakota Coyotes come to Cheney for the second straight year on Aug. 24. The Eagles shut out USD 1-0 last season. On Aug. 26, EWU takes on Grambling State who made it to the SWAC Championship game last season and also fell in penalty kicks. Boise State closes out the home stand on Aug. 31, the Broncos finished 13-6-3 a season ago with a 7-2-2 record in Mountain West play.



Eastern Washington gets its first road test on Sept. 7 when they take on Colorado State. The only other NCAA Tournament squad on the schedule is Summit League member Denver, who the Eagles face on Sept. 9. The road trip concludes with another Mountain West opponent, Utah State, on Sept. 14.



The Eagles return to Cheney to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule and open up Big Sky Conference play in mid-September. A matchup with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits concludes the nonconference slate on Sept. 16. Big Sky play opens at the EWU Soccer Field with Sacramento State (Sept. 21) and Portland State (Sept. 23). The Eagles tied with the Hornets a season ago, but topped PSU during the regular season and the BSC Tournament Semifinals.



The longest conference road trip begins with a stop in Missoula to take on Montana on Sept. 28. Eastern then travels to Northern Colorado for a Big Sky Championship finals rematch on Sept. 30. On Oct. 7, EWU takes on Big Sky rival Idaho in Moscow. The Vandals are the only team that was able to top the Eagles during conference play in 2017.



Senior Weekend and the final home matches of the season begin on Oct. 12 when Weber State comes to town and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 14 against Idaho State.



The final weekend of the season takes place on the road when the Eagles make the trek to Flagstaff to take on Northern Arizona on Oct. 19 and Southern Utah on Oct. 21. The Big Sky Conference Tournament is held from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at the site of the regular season champion.



For a complete schedule, click HERE. All Eastern Washington home matches take place on the EWU Soccer Field and are complimentary to the public.