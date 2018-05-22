Mariners place Dee Gordon on 10-day DL

By Seattle Mariners

The Mariners' search to fill their second-base position took another turn Tuesday as Dee Gordon was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right big toe.

Gordon just shifted from center field to second base to replace the suspended Robinson Cano three games ago.

The Mariners recalled first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma to take Gordon's roster spot. Vogelbach will join the team in time for Tuesday's series opener at Oakland.

With Cano gone until mid-August with his 80-game suspension and Gordon now sidelined, the Mariners' current second-base options are Gordon Beckham and utility infielder Andrew Romine.

Gordon, 30, initially injured the toe when he fouled a ball off it during an at-bat on May 9 at Toronto, and further injured it in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers when he made a diving attempt at a bloop single into shallow right field by John Hicks in the top of the 11th inning.

Gordon remained in the game and singled, stole second and scored the winning run on a walk-off single by Jean Segura, but was limping noticeably.

The speedster is hitting .304/.330/.386 with an American League-leading 16 steals out of the leadoff spot for Seattle, which acquired him in a trade from the Marlins in December

Vogelbach, 25, made the Mariners' Opening Day roster and slashed .204/.317/.352 with two home runs in 19 games before being optioned to Triple-A. In 24 games for Tacoma this season, he hit .301/.449/.711 with nine homers.