Get to know the NAIA World Series teams

The first round of action in this year's NAIA World Series begins on Friday, May 25 and you can catch all the action live on SWX. Before the World Series begins, we will take a look at each team and their path to one of the ten seeds in the tournament.

1). Faulkner (Ala.)

Faulkner won 53 games this season and enters the NAIA World Series as the top seed in the tournament.

The Eagles, who have occupied the No. 1 spot in the coaches' poll since the first regular season release in early March, claimed their sixth consecutive World Series appearance, and seventh overall, after going undefeated in last week's Montgomery Bracket of the Baseball National Championship Opening Round hosted at Harrison Field.

Faulkner has won the NAIA World Series one time (2013) and has been the runner-up the last two seasons.

Photo: Faulkner Athletics

2). Georgia Gwinnett

Georgia Gwinnett is making its second appearance in the Avista NAIA World Series after winning the Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket, outscoring three opponents by a 33-to-2 margin and having three complete-game pitching performances.

The Grizzlies won 48 games this season and has played three of the 2018 Avista World Series qualifying teams this season and has already played four games at the series site, Lewis-Clark State College's Harris Field.

Photo: Georgia Gwinnett Athletics

3). St. Thomas (Fla.)

St. Thomas won The Sun Conference regular season championship and broke the regular season school record for wins (previous: 54 wins, 1998) and winning percentage (.889).

The Bobcats won the NAIA National Championship opening round by a combined score of 20-6.

This is the 6th time in school history that St. Thomas will be heading to the NAIA World Series.

Photo: St. Thomas Athletics

4). Oklahoma City

5th-ranked Oklahoma City (50-8) notched its 16th NAIA World Series appearance and 14th under head coach Denny Crabaugh after beating No. 18 Jamestown (N.D.) in the NAIA Baseball Championship Opening Round Oklahoma City Bracket.

The Stars 16 NAIA World Series appearances have come in 1986, 1988, 1992, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018. Oklahoma City won the World Series in 2005.

Photo: Oklahoma City Athletics

5). Southeastern (Fla.)

For the first time in program history, the Southeastern University baseball team is heading to the NAIA World Series.

The five-seeded Fire punched their ticket to Lewiston with a 7-4 victory over the Tennessee Wesleyan University Bulldogs that earned them the NAIA Opening Round Kingsport Bracket Championship.

Photo: Southeastern Athletics



6). Lewis-Clark State

Lewis-Clark State is the three-time defending champion, beating Faulkner in 2017 & 2016, while beating St. Thomas in 2015.

Lewis-Clark State has won the most NAIA World Series of any teams (19) and have won the tournament nine times since 2000.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 38-11 overall record and a 23-4 record at home - the NAIA World Series will be played at the Warriors home field (Harris Field).

7). Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)

For the first time in school history, the Freed-Hardeman Lion Baseball team is headed to the Avista NAIA Baseball World Series following a sweep of the Upland bracket.

For the first time in school history, the Freed-Hardeman Lion Baseball team is headed to the Avista NAIA Baseball World Series following a sweep of the Upland bracket. The Lions enter the World Series riding a seven-game winning streak after sweeping the American Midwest Conference Tournament .

Photo: Freed-Hardeman Athletics

8). Antelope Valley (Calif.)