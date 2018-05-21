Central Valley honored on MaxPreps Tour of Champions

Central Valley has won two state titles in the past three years

The Central Valley High School girls' basketball team has finished No. 1 nationally for the 2017-18 season in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 poll of its sportswriters.

"Each fall, nearly forty thousand varsity basketball teams take the court with the dream of winning a state title. Nationwide, the best-of-the-best qualify for recognition on The MaxPreps Tour of Champions. Together, with the Army National Guard, MaxPreps honors the most outstanding teams in the nation for their state championship performance and elite national level ranking," said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps.

Central Valley (29-0) captured the Washington 4A state championship earlier this year after beating Woodinville, 70-39 on March 3. The Bears posted a 83-1 record over the past three seasons, which have featured two state titles and a GEICO National Championship they won in New York in March. Central Valley is one of 10 girls' teams being honored on the MaxPreps Tour of Champions presented by the Army National Guard.

"It's an honor and a privilege to receive this award," said Central Valley head basketball coach Freddie Rehkow. "It's great for the Pacific Northwest to be recognized with this honor and accomplishment. This team was a great group of kids."

Washington Army National Guard Sergeant Ismael Perez presented Coach Rehkow and the team with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy during a school assembly on Monday afternoon. The Bears also received a banner for their accomplishment.

"Congratulations to the Central Valley Bears players, coaches and fans for an amazing year and for earning the Army National Guard's national ranking trophy," said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps.