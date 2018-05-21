Cougars fall 4-2 at No. 3 Stanford

By Washington State Athletics

STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State surrendered three runs in the sixth inning and dropped the series-finale to No. 3 Stanford 4-2 at Sunken Diamond Sunday afternoon.



WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead. The Cougars received a three-hit game from Danny Sinatro and two hits including a two-run single from JJ Hancock along with a nine-strikeout performance from starter Parker McFadden.



In the second inning, Stanford took a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to lead off the second inning. McFadden settled down and tallied two strikeouts to end the inning.



In the fourth inning, Andres Alvarez pulled a single through the left side and one batter later Clanton stayed hot by pulling a 1-2 pitch down the right field line for a double. With runners on second and third and two outs, JJ Hancock delivered a two-our two-run single into centerfield for a 2-1 Cougar lead.



In the fifth inning, Stanford loaded the bases on McFadden but reliever A.J. Block ended the threat with a lineout to Mason De La Cruz at second base. In the sixth, the Cardinal took advantage of a hit-by-pitch and a two-out walk and followed with three straight RBI-singles, two that were bloop hits into left field, gave Stanford a 4-2 advantage.



In the seventh, the Cougars used singles from Danny Sinatro and Mason De La Cruz to put runners on the corners with one out. Stanford called upon its closer who ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Blake Clanton singled to left centerfield in second inning, extending his on-base streak to 12 games

McFadden matched a career-high with 9 strikeouts, went 4.2 IP, allowed 1 run and 2 hits

WSU put the leadoff man on in the 2nd through 6th innings



COMING UP

Washington State returns home to close out the season with a three-game series against Utah beginning Thursday on the Pac-12 Network.