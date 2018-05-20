Paxton tosses complete game as Mariners earn 7-2 win over Tigers

James Paxton pitched a complete-game three-hitter and the Seattle Mariners took a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Safeco Field.

Paxton struck out eight and walked on, recording his second complete game of the season. He joins Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco as the only pitchers in the Major Leagues with two complete games this season. This was his fifth straight start with at least six innings pitched and three or fewer runs allowed. He retired the final 15 batters he faced.



Jean Segura hit his third home run of the season and drove in three, while Dee Gordon had two RBIs.

The Mariners and Tigers will wrap up a four-game set at Safeco Field Sunday at 1:10pm.

