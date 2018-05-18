Tigers get past Mariners after big 8th inning - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Tigers get past Mariners after big 8th inning

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Mariners drop to 24-19 after Thursday's loss

For the second night in a row, a late-inning collapse have caused the Mariners a loss. Seattle gave up two runs in the 8th inning to fall to Detroit, 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Tigers had the bases loaded in the 8th inning with two outs when Jose Iglesias drove in two runs on a single to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead and ultimately the win.

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was the starter for the Mariners and pitched 5.2 innings, giving up zero earned runs and five hits. This marked the third loss in the past five games for the Mariners as they look to continue their homestand against Detroit on Friday.

