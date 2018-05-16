Mariners fall to Rangers, giving up 5 runs in final innings - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners fall to Rangers, giving up 5 runs in final innings

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners gave up five runs in the eighth and ninth innings, falling to the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon. This game was broadcast live on Facebook at 12:30 p.m., nearly 12 hours after these two teams finished up a 13-inning game on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Christian Bergman was practically flawless in Wednesday's game, holding the Rangers scoreless through seven innings and giving up only two hits. The Mariners held the Rangers to only one run until the 9th inning when Texas scored two runs on a passed ball.

Next Up - Former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales will get the start for the Mariners on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. Thursday is the start of a three-game series for the Mariners before they have a day off on Monday.

