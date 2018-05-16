Seahawks sign first-round pick Rashaad Penny

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks’ top pick in the 2018 draft is now under contract, with running back Rashaad Penny signing his contract on Wednesday.

Penny, who led the nation in rushing at San Diego State last season, was the No. 27 overall selection in the draft, marking just the second time in the past six drafts that the Seahawks have taken a player in the first round. Penny was a player that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was both “fired up” and “jacked” about adding to the team last month.

“Speed, durability, humble,” Carroll said. “Probably the part about this young man is that he’s humble, he’s ready to work. Whatever we want, he’ll do. The special teams accent is so unique, he’s really something. To be able to help Tyler (Lockett), take the burden off of Tyler at times—they’ll compete for all of the return stuff, which is great. He’s coming in here to compete, he knows that. We aren’t just handing him the job, he’s got to come in here and battle, which he’s ready to do. But he’s such an exciting player, and he’s so versatile and so dynamic. We know that every time he gets his hands on the ball, he can score a touchdown. And that’s in the running game and the passing game, because he’s very gifted catching the football and running routes as well.”

Additionally, the Seahawks signed offensive tackle Jamarco Jones, a fifth-round pick, and quarterback Alex McGough, a seventh-rounder, on Tuesday, meaning the team now has six of its nine picks under contract, a group that also includes tight end Will Dissly, punter Michael Dickson and defensive end Jacob Martin, who signed prior to rookie minicamp earlier this month.