Zags rally for 13-Inning win at WSU

By Gonzaga Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball erased a 2-0 deficit and collected a 13-inning win to take the season series over Washington State on Tuesday night in Pullman, Wash.

After threatening in the 11th and 12th and pitching around trouble, the Zags struck in the 13th in an unlikely way. Jack Machtolf walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, moved to third on a wild pitch and came home on a balk by WSU pitcher Michael Newstrom.

“That’s a huge series win over a regional rival,” head coach Mark Machtolf said. “We got some great work from the bullpen, [Calvin] LeBrun and [Matthew] Henckel made some huge pressure pitches late in the game. Jack Machtolf and Nick Nyquist both had big contributions off the bench. We’ll have a happy bus ride home and quickly shift our focus to Santa Clara this weekend.”

The Zags pounded out 16 hits and drew seven walks, but left 18 runners on base. The bullpen put together a fantastic performance however, pitching the final 10.1 innings and allowing just two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts. Matthew Henckel got the win after pitching the final 3.0 innings.

Freshman Michael Spellacy got the start for the Zags and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, before giving way to Trent Schulte. He was touched up for WSU’s two runs, but pitched 2.0 innings of relief. Taylor Davis entered and threw 2.1 scoreless innings before giving way to Calvin LeBrun, who pitched his way through the next 3.0 innings.

On offense, Ernie Yake, Austin Pinorini and Jake Vieth each collected three hits to lead the offense, while Vieth and Nick Brooks collected an RBI each.

Gonzaga fell behind 2-0 after WSU scored a pair in the fourth inning off of reliever Trent Schulte, and while GU’s offense was notching out hits, they weren’t able to get the clutch hit until the eighth.

In that eighth inning, Brooks knocked home the first run with an RBI single and Vieth brought home the tying run with a single up the middle.

GU then put a runner on second with nobody out in the ninth with a double by Isaac Barrera, but WSU pitched around the threat.

Gonzaga will host its final regular season series of the year against Santa Clara, starting on Friday at 6 p.m. The Zags enter the series needing one win or an LMU loss to clinch a spot in the WCC Tournament.