Twitter reacts to Cano's 80-game suspension

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Mariners star Robinson Cano was hit with an 80-game suspension on Tuesday after he violated Major League Baseball's drug policy. Cano's suspension drew different reactions from fans and players alike - including Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

With the news of Cano's suspension analysts and fans alike expressed their disappointment in the Mariners star.

One big question is - how will this suspension affect Cano's MLB Hall of Fame chances? By the reactions, it will significantly hurt it.

According to FIFA, a minimum two-year ban is applied for first-time doping offenders, which has made people think - is the MLB's doping policy too lenient?

Regardless of opinions, Cano will not be playing with the Mariners until August, which has opened the door for Dee Gordon to possibly take his place at second base.

