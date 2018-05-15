Twitter reacts to Cano's 80-game suspension

Mariners star Robinson Cano was hit with an 80-game suspension on Tuesday after he violated Major League Baseball's drug policy. Cano's suspension drew different reactions from fans and players alike - including Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Aaaand excuse coming in 3..... 2...... 1...... — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) May 15, 2018

With the news of Cano's suspension analysts and fans alike expressed their disappointment in the Mariners star.

I for one, and am willing to keep an open mind if new info comes out, am highly disappointed in Cano. You’re a professional athlete. You should know everything going into your body especially when dealing with doctors. He was either looking for an advantage or extremely cavalier — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) May 15, 2018

Man I am disappointed Cano, you know better — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) May 15, 2018

Robinson Cano let down everyone who bought a ticket, invested any emotion into this season. He let down the organization, from the vendors to his teammates. Not even May, and it feels as if the season is on the brink. A promising start with a potential ugly end. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) May 15, 2018

I am very very EXTREMELY bummed about Robinson Cano. Forgiveness is a beautiful thing, but personally I stop rooting for players who test positive for PEDs. #damn — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) May 15, 2018

1. Death

2. Taxes

3. Something horrible will happen to the Seattle Mariners — LaVendrick Smith (@LaVendrickS) May 15, 2018

One big question is - how will this suspension affect Cano's MLB Hall of Fame chances? By the reactions, it will significantly hurt it.

I feel badly for Robbie Cano but...if players are thinking of taking a ‘supplement ‘ just take it to your team dr or trainer. They’ll tell you yes or no. Case closed. He will be linked to this forever — Jim Kaat (@KaatJim) May 15, 2018

I still wonder....what is PED effect on #HOF?

Suspected players getting in...

But Arod normalized on TV...

Cano's career is Hall level. But rep takes massive hit. — Brian Kenny (@MrBrianKenny) May 15, 2018

Goodbye, reputation.

Goodbye, Hall of Fame.

Goodbye, playoffs.

Robinson Cano's PED bust leaves Mariners with soiled, $24 million star https://t.co/sd3Q8bNxq8 — USA TODAY MLB (@usatodaymlb) May 15, 2018

Robinson Cano indeed is suspended 80 games for PED use as @hgomez27 first reported, effectively ruining his Hall of Fame chances. #Mariners — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 15, 2018

Saddest part of all the PED stuff is seeing guys you know were among the best players you’ve ever seen—ARod, Cano, others. And they will always be part of this other conversation. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) May 15, 2018

At best, Cano saw his HOF election delayed past 2030, if ever https://t.co/Ab4wbml3Qh — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 15, 2018

According to FIFA, a minimum two-year ban is applied for first-time doping offenders, which has made people think - is the MLB's doping policy too lenient?

Cano should not get a break with suspension including games missed due to injury. That's a joke. Baseball needs to change that rule. He should get suspended for 80 games WHEN healthy, not half and half. #GoCougs — Jim Moore (@cougsgo) May 15, 2018

Per his PED suspension, Cano becomes ineligible for the postseason, forfeits $10.3M in salary, & likely cancels his trip to Cooperstown. But under a $240M guaranteed contract, are these ramifications enough? — Spotrac (@spotrac) May 15, 2018

Regardless of opinions, Cano will not be playing with the Mariners until August, which has opened the door for Dee Gordon to possibly take his place at second base.

Dee Gordon back at second base. He will play CF the next few days before working back. They will wait to see when he feels ready. pic.twitter.com/qO9yPNpzZj — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 15, 2018