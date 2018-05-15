Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for violating MLB's drug policy - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for violating MLB's drug policy

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Seattle Mariners star second baseman, Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy on Tuesday. This suspension comes days after Cano suffered a fractured right hand in a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Cano tweeted out a response on Tuesday morning admitting to taking banned substance - Furosemide and has accepted his 80-game suspension.

Cano has been in the MLB for 13 years and has amassed 305 home runs, 1206 RBI's and 2,417 hits during his career. The Mariner's released an official statement Tuesday regarding Cano's suspension:

