Spokane Sounders capture US Youth Soccer Washington State Championship title

The U-17 SSC Spokane Sounders G01A girls soccer team were crowned Washington State Youth Champions on Sunday after defeating Pacific Northwest Soccer Club in penalty kicks.

Taking the trophy back east ??



GU17 @SpokaneShadow & @PacNWSC each found the net twice in regulation but it wasn’t enough. The teams found themselves in kicks from the mark & the Sounders left as State Champions ?? #WAYouthSoccer pic.twitter.com/iFka0rneTq — WA Youth Soccer (@WAYouthSoccer) May 14, 2018

The game was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation and both teams couldn't find the back of the net after two overtime periods, which set up penalty kicks for the state championship. The Sounders scored four penalty kicks to the Pacific Northwest Soccer Club's two, as Spokane was crowned the champions for the second straight year.

Winning this event qualifies the Sounders for the Far West Regional Championships to be held in Hawaii in this June and with the opportunity to qualify for the US Youth Soccer National Championships.