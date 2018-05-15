Mariners beat Twins in low-scoring game, 1-0

The Seattle Mariners picked up a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night in a makeup game from last month.

Good morning. Good afternoon. Good NIGHT. @EdiDiaz44 fans the side in the ninth and the Mariners take this one. FINAL: 1-0.



See you tomorrow night at @SafecoField. pic.twitter.com/7v1pRgT2jk — Mariners (@Mariners) May 15, 2018

The Mariners came away with the win, despite only scoring one run which came in the eighth inning on a throwing error.

Starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc was flawless today throwing four strikeouts and giving up zero runs in six innings of work. Closer Edwin Diaz picked up his 14th save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Seattle returns back to Safeco Field for a five-game home stretch against the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners currently sit in third place in the AL West with a 23-17 record.