Victor Sanders selected to participate in Draft Combine

BRADENTON, Fla. – Victor Sanders is taking the next step in his professional career, and has been selected to participate in the 2018 Professional Basketball Combine. The talent pool in Bradenton is strong, and will include a number of top-tier athletes from across the country.



The Professional Basketball Combine, presented by HFactor, is a secondary draft combine designed to give players an opportunity to showcase their talents in hopes of being selected to play professional basketball. Each player who attends has the opportunity to participate in private workouts and scrimmages, do combine testing, and interview for NBA GMs, NBA scouts, G-League personnel and overseas opportunities in what could be a life changing experience.



Last year's Combine was a huge success, with four athletes earning two-way NBA/G-League contracts and all athletes signing professional deals. This year's field includes some familiar faces to Vandal fans. Nevada's Kendall Stephens, as well as Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams will be in attendance. Bradenton will be buzzing, with LiAngelo Ball also participating.



Sanders led the team at 19 points per game as the Vandals finished second in the Big Sky standings last year. He picked up second team All-Big Sky honors, as well as second team NABC All-District 6 recognition.



On his career, Sanders' name is sprinkled throughout the Idaho record books. His 1,804 career points are the second most in team history, as are his 272 3-pointers. He drained 440 free throws, the most ever by a Vandals.



Sanders declared for the 2017 NBA Draft following his breakout junior season. He tested the waters, participating in workouts with a handful of NBA teams, before ultimately deciding to return for his senior season.



