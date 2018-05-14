Victor Sanders selected to participate in Draft Combine

WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).More >>
Gonzaga had a 4-0 lead through five innings, but broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Altogether the Zags pounded out 15 hits on the day and scored a season-high-tying 13 runs.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory.More >>
Leland is a four-time All-American in track & field (indoor and outdoor) and a two-time All-American in cross country.More >>
The First Team honors were the first all-conference awards of any kind for both Bies and Legumina, while redshirt freshman Ernie Yake was named to the All-WCC Second Team.More >>
The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004.More >>
Whitworth is coming off a 10-15 record in 2017-18. Griffith takes over for Higgs, who won 361 games in 24 years leading the Pirates and ranked 48th in total victories among active Division III coaches at the time of her retirement.More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
Gonzaga will be back in action on Thursday at the WCC Tournament at a time to be determined. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball posted nine runs in the first two innings and Alek Jacob struck out 12 on the way to a 9-0 shutout win over Santa Clara on Saturday night. The win moved Gonzaga to 29-21 overall and 16-10 in the West Coast Conference, and kept them within one game of Pepperdine for the league lead. The Waves beat Portland 6-2 to hold on to the top spot. On Sunday, a Gonzaga win and Pepperdine loss would clinch the No. 1 seed...More >>
The first round of action in this year's NAIA World Series begins on Friday, May 25 and you can catch all the action live on SWX.More >>
Sanders led the team at 19 points per game as the Vandals finished second in the Big Sky standings last year. He picked up second team All-Big Sky honors, as well as second team NABC All-District 6 recognition.More >>
Over his four-year career in Moscow, the 6-foot-1, 236-lb. Lashley played in 35 games, totaling 261 tackles (168 solo), 26.0 TFL, and 3.0 sacks.More >>
Roshaun Johnson rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while Kaden Elliss starred on both sides of the ball in Team Gold's 55-19 win in the 2018 Silver & Gold Spring Game Friday, at the Kibbie Dome. Johnson scored twice from on one-yard plunges and added another red-zone score from six yards out.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
In the interim, Pete Isakson, associate athletic director, will serve as acting athletic director for day-to-day operations.More >>
Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches Wednesday, and the promotion of another.More >>
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
