WSU men’s basketball signs second JC point guard

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Ahmed Ali (5-11, 165, Point Guard, Toronto, Ontario/Eastern Florida State College) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement, to play basketball at Washington State University beginning in the fall of 2018, head coach Ernie Kent announced Monday.



"We are very excited to have Ahmed at Washington State," Kent said. "He is another outstanding floor leader and person, who will fit well in our program."



Ali concluded his two-year basketball career at Eastern Florida State College (Brevard County, FL) where he averaged 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game. He averaged and 28.2 minutes in 70 games played, starting 69 of those games. Ali shot .426 from 3-point range (230-for-540). During his two seasons, he set the school record with 230 career 3-pointers and scored 1,182 points.



As a sophomore, he was named to the NJCAA Division I All-America second team and was the Mid-Florida Conference Player of the Year, averaging 17.9 points and 4.7 assists while hitting at a .401 clip (113-282) from 3-point range. His 113 made 3-pointers ranked 4th in NJCAA Division 1. Ali helped lead the Titans to a 30-5 record and a third-place finish in the NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament.



Ali will enter WSU as a junior and becomes the sixth member of the signing class that includes incoming freshmen Charles 'CJ' Elleby (6-6, 195, Forward, Seattle Wash./Cleveland High School) and Aljaž 'Jaz' Kunc (6-8, 190, Small Forward, Ljubljana, Slovenia/Impact Academy-Fla.), incoming sophomore Marvin Cannon (6-5, 170, Small Forward, Richmond, Va., Barton CC) as well as incoming juniors Jervae Robinson (6-2, 175, Guard, Aurora, Colo./Otero JC) and Isaiah Wade (6-7, 215, Power Forward, Minneapolis, Minn./Iowa Western Community College).